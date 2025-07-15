Morocco’s oases struggle to survive amid growing desertification

In the Moroccan town of Skoura, a once-thriving oasis is facing an uncertain future. Known for its fertile land and steady water supply, the Skoura Oasis is now drying up as desertification intensifies. Farmers who have long relied on the oasis are scrambling to find new ways to access water and protect their crops from the relentless heat.

“To irrigate the oases, we dig wells,” said Khaled Boubekri, a local farmer. “But we’ve noticed the water level drops year after year, forcing us to dig deeper.” As water becomes scarcer, Boubekri and others have turned to drip irrigation systems to conserve and use water more efficiently.

It is not just farmers feeling the impact. The dry conditions are affecting the broader Skoura community, including members of local oil-producing cooperatives. Ahmad Amrabou, a member of the Hassania cooperative, said prolonged droughts have damaged trees like olives, a key crop in the region.

“This has affected the local population and led to more migration to cities,” Amrabou explained. “Our cooperative works to support and train farmers and seeks solutions with authorities to reduce climate-related migration.”

The United Nations estimates that 40 percent of Morocco’s oases have already lost cultivated land. Experts are warning that continued unsustainable practices could worsen income loss for farmers across the region.

Looking ahead, researchers and community leaders are focused on finding sustainable, long-term solutions that will help Skoura’s farmers adapt and thrive in the face of climate change.