South Africa reports new bird flu outbreak on poultry farms

South African authorities have confirmed new outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain on two poultry farms, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). These are the country’s first reported cases since September 2024.

The Paris-based agency noted that the virus, known for its severe impact on bird populations and potential risk to humans, was detected during routine surveillance. Although H5N1 rarely infects humans, health experts continue to monitor the situation closely due to its potential to mutate.

The government has not yet reported any human cases. However, the public is being urged to avoid contact with sick or dead birds and to report unusual poultry deaths to veterinary services.

The outbreak poses a threat to South Africa's poultry industry, which was hit hard by similar outbreaks in recent years, leading to culling and trade restrictions. Authorities are implementing containment measures to prevent further spread.