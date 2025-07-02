Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty on two counts, escapes prison for life

Sean Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles, 30 May 2018   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

The jury finally reached a verdict in the ‘Diddy’ case on Wednesday, after two months of a trial that captivated the United States.  

American hip hop mogul Sean Combs, otherwise known as P. Diddy, was convicted of prostitution-related offences on the jury’s third day of deliberations. 

The 55-year-old star received the verdict in front of his family and supporters. 

Combs was found guilty of flying people across the country to engage in sexual encounters but he was acquitted of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. 

Several women, including his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, accused the rapper of forcing them to participate in drug-fuelled sex marathons with various men. Combs and his defence team argued that the women were willing participants. 

The star escapes prison for life, but he could still spend time behind bars. His convictions each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. 

The Manhattan federal court has not yet announced a sentencing date. Combs’ lawyers have asked for his release on bail in the meantime. Prosecutors objected, citing the violent nature of his crimes. 

The judge adjourned the court while he considers whether to free Combs on bail. 

Combs continues to face several dozens of civil lawsuits related to physical and sexual assault allegations.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..