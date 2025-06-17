Judge dismisses juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

The federal judge overseeing the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of United States music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs, has dismissed one of the jurors.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the man’s inconsistent answers to questions about where he lived, raised questions about his honesty and could taint a verdict.

As the sixth week of Combs' trial got underway in Manhattan on Monday, the judge said this suggests that he might have an agenda or want to stay on the panel for a purpose.

The juror’s dismissal comes despite defence objections that his removal would reduce the racial diversity of the jury determining Combs’ fate.

Juror 6 has been replaced by an alternate – a white man.

The jury is anonymous, which is common for high-profile trials where jurors could face threats or harassment if their identities were known.

Combs is facing five charges including sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors say he coerced women over two decades to take part in drug-fuelled sexual performances with male sex workers.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted on the more serious racketeering charge, he faces up to life in prison.