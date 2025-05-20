Key witnesses recall Sean "Diddy" Combs' violent outbursts in sex traffcking trial

The second week of the sex trafficking trial of Sean Combs began in Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday.

The 55-year-old hip hop mogul, known as Diddy, faces five charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, with accusations including kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual activities. He has pleaded not guilty.

During the first week of trial, Combs’ former girlfriend of 10 years, R&B singer Casandra Ventura described graphic details of alleged sexual and physical abuses.

Ventura, also known as Cassie, recalled sordid experiences during Sean Combs’ drug-fuelled sex events, which he called “Freak Offs.”

The prosecution now hears other key witnesses connected to Ventura.

Singer Dawn Richard told jurors that Combs had threatened to kill her if she told anyone she saw him physically abusing his longtime girlfriend.

Richard said she witnessed Combs attack Ventura multiple times when the young woman spoke up for herself.

Ventura's longtime best friend Kerry Morgan also recalled Combs’ many violent outbursts.

She said she herself suffered violence when he allegedly choked her and hit her with a hanger in 2018. Morgan said the incident caused the end of her 17-year friendship with Ventura.

Both Kerry Morgan and Dawn Richard said Sean Combs had complete control over Ventura’s singing career.

David James, who served as Combs’ personal assistant from 2007 to 2009, testified that he suggested Cassie leave Combs if she was uncomfortable, to which he said she replied: “I can’t. I can’t get out. You know, Mr. Combs oversees so much of my life.”

James, who will be back on the witness stand on Tuesday, said Combs described Ventura as “very moldable.”

Former employees of Sean Combs, as well as Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, are set to testify in upcoming days.