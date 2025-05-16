R&B singer Cassie back on the stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

R&B singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura is back on the witness stand at a court in New York on Friday to testify for a fourth day in the sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The 55-year-old was arrested last September and faces five charges including sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and the more serious racketeering conspiracy.

The latter includes accusations of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual activities.

Ventura, his former girlfriend of over 10 years, is a key prosecution witness in the trial and has described graphic details of alleged sexual and physical abuse by him.

She said Combs had controlled her from the start of her career, pulling her into a drug-fuelled, controlling relationship after signing her to his label at the age of 19, while he was 37.

A key piece of evidence shown to jurors was a 2016 surveillance video appearing to show Combs kicking and dragging Ventura down a hotel hallway in Los Angeles.

Heavily pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, Cassie has described how Combs exerted power over her during their years together.

She said he had introduced her to what he called "Freak Offs" or orchestrated sexual encounters involving escorts.

Then in November 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of years of abuse and alleging that he raped her in 2018 after they ended their relationship.

A day after it was filed, both said they had reach a settlement. In court earlier this week, she revealed that she had received $20 million.

Since then, dozens of other people – both women and men - have filed lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual assault.

Ventura told the court she agreed to testify in the current case because she could no longer bear the burden of the years of his physical and emotional abuse.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him. If convicted on the racketeering charge, he faces up to life in prison.