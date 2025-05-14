Cassie testifies in Diddy’s trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, told a jury Tuesday that the music mogul abused and sexually exploited her for years, as she took the witness stand for the first time during his sex trafficking trial in New York. Sighing heavily and pausing to compose herself, Cassie recounted feeling compelled by Combs to participate in lengthy “freak off” sex parties involving male sex workers. She said Combs assaulted her numerous times during their turbulent relationship. “He would mash me in the head, knock me over, drag me, kick me. Stomp me in the head if I was down,” she said, causing bruises and black eyes.

She said it was difficult to refuse Combs’ demands because of fears of violence and blackmail videos from the “freak offs” being disseminated on the internet. Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, sued Combs in 2023 alleging years of abuse. The suit was settled within hours but dozens of similar legal claims followed, sparking the criminal investigation. She is the star witness for prosecutors who accuse Combs of using his status as a powerful executive to orchestrate a deviant empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties and becoming violent if they refused. Lawyers for three-time Grammy winner argue that although he could be violent, Combs never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering, telling jurors that the sexual acts were consensual.

An attorney for Combs, Teny Geragos, said in opening statements on Monday that Combs’ accusers were after his money, adding that jurors might think he’s a “jerk” and might not condone his “kinky sex,” but that “he’s not charged with being a jerk.” Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty. He has been jailed since his arrest in September. If convicted, could get at least 15 years and up to life in prison.