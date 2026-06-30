Uganda crackdown deepens as opposition leader faces treason trial

Uganda's political crackdown is intensifying, with opposition leader Kizza Besigye appearing in court on treason charges as concerns grow over a widening assault on dissent.

Besigye told the court the trial could not proceed while his lawyers feared for their own safety, after one of his lead attorneys was arrested earlier this month. The opposition veteran has been in detention since he was abducted in neighbouring Kenya last year.

The crackdown has been driven by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni and head of Uganda's army. In recent weeks he has ordered the arrest of activists, politicians and lawyers, while drawing international criticism over his increasingly hardline actions.

The latest target was one of East Africa's biggest independent media groups, whose newspapers, television and radio stations were shut down by soldiers over the weekend.

However, the company says it is now in talks with the military to reopen its Ugandan outlets, although staff remain locked out of their offices as pressure mounts on authorities to restore media operations.