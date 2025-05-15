Chance the Rapper offers fans listening party access via AirBnB

Chance the Rapper is letting fans get a sneak peek at his next album "Star Line" through Airbnb's newly-launched category of "experiences."

The Chicago-based rapper has partnered with the travel brand to offer fans access to listening parties that he'll attend.

"It's like a little exclusive thing for my closest fans, people that use Airbnb, to come meet me and come listen to some of the tracks that I am working on and get an experience that I catered just for them," he said.

Chance spoke with The Associated Press after Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced that they would be adding "experience" and "service" features to expand user's travel plans when using the app.

Users can now book elite experiences with celebrities or high-quality, vetted experts to try out cooking classes, adventure tours and more. Through the "service" tab, users can book massages, private chefs and other services. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii were in attendance at the unveiling of Airbnb's reboot, and they have their own curated experiences.

No release date yet for "Star Line"

Chance says he isn't rushing his next album.

"There is no method to this madness," he said.

"We're just trying to make important stuff that lasts for a long time. And sometimes when you rush, and you want to be on a cycle or wanna be timely, you kind of miss the opportunity to best express yourself." The project was inspired by political activist Marcus Garvey's shipping and trading company, The Black Star Line.

Chance views "Star Line" as an interdisciplinary project that blends music with art, fashion, film and immersive experiences.

"I think communication is art, and artists communicate at the highest level, and there's different mediums that help kind of expound on a message better," said the recording artist.

"I guess it really started when I first went to Ghana in 2022, and I met some of the most important contemporary artists right now. A lot of them live in West Africa, and so after that trip, I just realized that I kind of need to be in community with them to help realize my ideas," he said.