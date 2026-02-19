Welcome to Africanews

U2 slams Putin, ICE in defiant new EP 'Days of Ash'

This cover image released by Interscope Records shows the EP "Days of Ash" by U2.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

U2

Irish rock legends U2 have released their first collection of new songs in nearly a decade—a politically charged EP taking aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. immigration enforcement, and global human rights abuses.

The "Days of Ash" EP, described by the band as "an immediate response to current events," features a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician-turned-soldier Taras Topolia.

Frontman Bono warned of Putin's ambitions, telling the band's fan magazine: "Ask anyone in East Germany or Poland or Latvia if they think Putin will stop at Ukraine."

Tribute to slain protester

The opening track "American Obituary" honors Renee Good, an American woman shot dead by a federal agent while protesting ICE operations in January.

Bono sings: "Renee Good born to die free." Other tracks pay tribute to an Iranian teenage protester who died in 2022 and criticize Israeli settler activity in the West Bank.

Songs of "defiance and dismay"

"These songs were impatient to be out in the world," Bono said. "They are songs of defiance and dismay."

The band plans to release a full album later this year, continuing five decades of human rights activism through music.

