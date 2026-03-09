Egyptian artist takes on the male-dominated Sufi practice of whirling

An artist captivated a crowd in Cairo as she whirled to folklore music in a long red dress, leading a cultural and spiritual performance that celebrated the spirit of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Afnan Shaher spun for almost two hours on Friday night, bringing her own take on the centuries-old ritual.

Her art draws from performances by whirling dervishes, which are rooted in the Sufi traditions of the Mevlevi order.

Dervish performers have been largely men in the past, and Shaher said she has to consistently deal with criticism regarding her undertaking of the male-dominated practice.

She remains, however, undeterred, refusing to mold herself around the expectations of others.

"If we all become alike, nothing will happen. It will be as if we are repeating the same pattern or reliving the same experience. God did not create us for this," she said.

The practice of whirling is not simply a performance, but a devotional ritual symbolizing a spiritual journey toward closeness with God.

That makes it a popular form of entertainment during Ramadan, which is a time of increased worship and reflection.

Female whirling dervish, Afnan Shaher, spins during a religious performance to mark the holy month of Ramadan, Arab Digital Expression Foundation, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 27, 2026 AP Photo

Shaher said that whirling can be especially salient for women, and her goal is to travel around the globe, teaching her version of the ritual.

She described the transcendent experience as a means to enable women to "reconnect with their bodies, themselves, and their souls, and God’s presence inside them."

Show organizer Hadeer Farghaly echoed Shaher's sentiments, declaring the special night as an opportunity of connection with God and the concept of love.

Ramadan is typically a festive time in Egypt as colorful lanterns in different shapes and sizes dangle from children’s hands and adorn homes.

Ramadan songs are usually played in homes and outside to celebrate the fasting month.