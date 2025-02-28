Rio’s ‘Suburban Madness’ Carnival Fosters Inclusion Through Samba

Patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute joined the ‘Suburban Madness’ street party in Rio de Janeiro, celebrating its 25th anniversary as a beacon of inclusivity. The event promotes community integration and challenges mental health stigma.

"Each year, the mix grows bigger. No one knows who is who, and that's exactly how Carnival should be. We all have our madness, we all share the joy of Carnival and samba," said Erica Ponte e Silva, the institute’s director.

The celebration includes workshops on music and costume-making, doubling as occupational therapy for participants. Retired teacher Ana Lana Ramos praised the event as a space for all to embrace joy, saying, “The ‘Suburban Madness’ is an inclusive street party, welcoming all, with or without their embraced madness.”

Beyond Brazil, samba’s global influence is growing. Samba instructor Gabriel Castro noted that 70% of his students are non-Brazilian, while Barcelona-based dancer Sarah Palhares brought 60 students to experience the festival firsthand.

With Rio’s Carnival expected to generate $965 million, its impact extends beyond tourism—spreading a vibrant, unifying culture worldwide.