WAFCON: Super Falcons fans optimistic about the team's performance

Nigeria's Super Falcons began the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament with a 3-nil victory over Tunisia on Sunday.

According to team officials preparing for Thursday's game against Botswana, the team's goal at the tournament remains clear: a record tenth title.

Meanwhile, fans of the Super Falcons have been speaking about their expectations for the team in Morocco.

"I expect Nigeria to win the league, to win the cup rather. They've been doing exceptionally well. They won their match against Tunisia, they won three-zero. They have a match on Thursday against Botswana. I expect them to trash Botswana and bring the cup home," said Oluwaseyi Solu, a Super Falcons fan.

Another fan said, "When it comes to Nigerian sports and Nigerian football, the Super Falcons have brought so much morale to the country. Unfortunately, they are the least celebrated of all teams in Nigerian football. However, they got off to a great start. This is a Terrain that the Super Falcons are accustomed to, and I expect them to push as far as they can. The only Achilles' heel we may have in this tournament is the Moroccan national team, also known as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who are the second-place team in Africa. However, all things being equal, if this team can put their Marshal, put their ego aside and work together as a unit, I expect the Super Falcons to go all the way in Morocco," said Olalekan Yusuff, a Super Falcons fan.

Twelve African women's national teams are participating in the 2024 WAFCON, which will be played across six stadiums in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

The Super Falcons fell short at the semifinal stage of the last Women's African Cup of Nations.