Morocco king names son to senior defence post

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed his son, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, to a senior coordinating role within the country’s armed forces, according to an official statement released Saturday.

The royal court said the 22-year-old prince was named “coordinator of the offices and services of the general staff of the Royal Armed Forces,” a strategic position at the heart of Morocco’s military structure.

King Mohammed VI, who serves as chief of the military general staff, made the appointment as part of efforts to strengthen institutional continuity within the armed forces.

The move echoes the monarch’s own path to leadership. In 1985, the late King Hassan II appointed Mohammed VI — then crown prince — to a similar role, giving him early exposure to military command and decision-making processes.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan has increasingly taken on official duties in recent years, representing the kingdom at high-level events both at home and abroad.

His new role is seen as a significant step in preparing him for future leadership responsibilities in the North African nation.