Morocco's new generation of military leaders take oath before King

In a ceremony steeped in tradition, King Mohammed VI presided over the graduation of Morocco's newest military officers at the Royal Palace in Tetouan on Wednesday, honoring both the graduates and the nation's maternal figures.

The monarch, accompanied by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid, led the oath-taking event at Mechouar Square.

The gathering marked the formal induction of officers from Morocco's elite military and paramilitary academies, along with non-commissioned officers recently promoted to officer rank.

Princess Lalla Latifa Honored Through Graduating Class

In a poignant tribute, the King named this year's graduating class after Princess Lalla Latifa, recognizing Moroccan mothers' enduring role in shaping citizens grounded in national values.

The designation underscored the monarchy's emphasis on family as society's cornerstone.

Ceremonial Traditions and Military Review

Following the national anthem and flag salute, the King addressed the assembled officers before joining the royal princes in reviewing the troops.

The graduates represented Morocco's most prestigious defense institutions, including:

- The Royal Military Academy

- Royal Air Academy

- Royal Naval Academy

- Royal School of Military Medical Services

The event not only celebrated the officers' achievements but also reinforced the enduring bond between Morocco's monarchy and its armed forces, showcasing the nation's investment in developing its next generation of military leadership.