Putin and Kim share limousine after China’s military parade

The Kremlin released a video of the two leaders travelling together to a formal reception after bilateral talks at the Diaoyutai state guest house. Earlier, they joined other foreign leaders at a 90-minute military parade showcasing China’s latest military hardware, including hypersonic missiles, underwater drones and the DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile. Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed the formations from a black limousine, greeting troops and inspecting weapons along Chang’an Avenue in the heart of the Chinese capital.

