New Delhi faces fresh flood threat as Yamuna River crosses danger mark

In New Delhi, the Yamuna River crossed the official danger mark, raising fears of flooding in low-lying districts. Gurugram, on the city’s outskirts, saw inundated roads and homes, bringing traffic to a standstill. Punjab, with a population of more than 30 million, has reported 29 deaths this month linked to rain-related incidents, alongside extensive damage to crops and livestock. Thousands have been evacuated from flooded homes with the support of the army and disaster teams. The weather office has forecast further heavy rain until Wednesday.