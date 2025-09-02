Demonstration in Belgrade marks ten months since Novi Sad collapse

The rally, led by students, marked ten months since the collapse of a concrete awning at Novi Sad’s railway station that killed 16 people. The disaster sparked national outrage and accusations of corruption and negligence. Demonstrators are calling for early elections, transparent investigations and accountability, as well as free media. The movement coincided with Vucic’s trip to China, where he is meeting world leaders, while his supporters staged counter-rallies in several Serbian towns over the weekend, showing deep divisions in the country.