Protesters accuse Castile and León of mishandling deadly wildfires

Demonstrators called for the resignation of regional Environment Minister Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones and demanded better working conditions for firefighters, saying their situation is precarious. Regional president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, will address an extraordinary parliamentary session on Friday to review his handling of the August blazes, which destroyed 150,000 hectares and left four people dead. Mañueco becomes the first regional president to appear before a parliament, as national ministers faced questions in the Senate this week, with Galicia’s leader due next.