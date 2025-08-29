Mount Etna glows with lava as eruptions light the night sky

Authorities blocked access above 2,500 metres after monitoring systems detected rising activity, said southern slope guide Marco Puleo. Drone footage showed glowing orange lava flowing down its slopes and bright eruptions once darkness fell. Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, stands 3,300 metres high and covers about 1,200 square kilometres. Excursions are popular on Etna, but officials restrict access to the upper slopes after renewed volcanic activity.