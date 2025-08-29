Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Mount Etna glows with lava as eruptions light the night sky

Authorities blocked access above 2,500 metres after monitoring systems detected rising activity, said southern slope guide Marco Puleo. Drone footage showed glowing orange lava flowing down its slopes and bright eruptions once darkness fell. Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, stands 3,300 metres high and covers about 1,200 square kilometres. Excursions are popular on Etna, but officials restrict access to the upper slopes after renewed volcanic activity.

More about
Italy Etna Etna eruption Volcanoes Volcano eruption Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..