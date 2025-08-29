Families leave Gaza City ahead of expanded Israeli offensive

Families began leaving the Palestinian enclave’s largest city on Thursday, with hundreds heading south after Israeli forces stepped up strikes on eastern Gaza City and the Jabaliya refugee camp. The Israeli military has ordered civilians to relocate to already crowded areas in central Gaza and Muwasi. Many displaced people have sought refuge in Deir al-Balah and Zawaida. Aid agencies say famine is spreading amid food and medicine shortages, while the UN warns another assault would deepen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.