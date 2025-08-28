Welcome to Africanews

Rocks thrown at Argentina’s President Milei during Buenos Aires rally

The president was not injured, according to his spokesperson, but the rally was cut short after the attack, heightening tensions just days before key local elections in Buenos Aires, home to more than a third of the country’s population. The attack took place in Lomas de Zamora, a bastion of the Peronist opposition that has dominated Argentine politics for decades. Riding alongside the president were key libertarian candidates and his sister, Karina Milei, who serves as chief of staff, as corruption allegations continue to trouble the president’s inner circle.

