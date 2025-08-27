India begins ten-day Ganesha festival with processions and prayers

The festival is among the most significant in the Hindu calendar, with worshippers believing Ganesha removes obstacles and brings prosperity. Decorated idols are installed in homes and at temporary public shrines, where prayers and offerings take place. In New Delhi, devotees carried a Ganesha idol in a procession accompanied by drumbeats and dancing. The festival concludes on 6 September with the immersion of idols in rivers and seas, symbolising the god’s return to his mythical abode.