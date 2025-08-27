Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Tomatina Festival soaks Buñol in red for 80th anniversary

Around 20,000 participants hurled, squashed and smeared some 120 tonnes of overripe tomatoes along the town’s main street, turning Buñol red in its 80th anniversary celebration. White clothes were quickly dyed pink, while skin and hair were drenched in pulp as music blasted and trucks delivered fresh loads of fruit. This year’s slogan, “Tomaterapia” (Tomato Therapy), nodded to recovery from last year’s floods. Political overtones also surfaced, with Palestinian flags and banners critical of Israel displayed during the festivities.

More about
Spain BUñol Tomato Festival Valencia Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..