Tomatina Festival soaks Buñol in red for 80th anniversary

Around 20,000 participants hurled, squashed and smeared some 120 tonnes of overripe tomatoes along the town’s main street, turning Buñol red in its 80th anniversary celebration. White clothes were quickly dyed pink, while skin and hair were drenched in pulp as music blasted and trucks delivered fresh loads of fruit. This year’s slogan, “Tomaterapia” (Tomato Therapy), nodded to recovery from last year’s floods. Political overtones also surfaced, with Palestinian flags and banners critical of Israel displayed during the festivities.