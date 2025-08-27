Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Thousands rally in Tel Aviv to press for Gaza hostage release

Thousands marched in Tel Aviv after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum declared a “National Day of Struggle.” At Hostages Square, former captive Sharon Aloni Cunio urged action, saying a deal existed and should be implemented without delay. Hamas abducted 251 people during the 7 October 2023 attack that killed about 1,200. Most were freed in earlier ceasefires, but 50 remain in Gaza, with officials believing around 20 are alive. Israel’s military offensive has killed 62,819, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says around half were women and children.

More about
Israel Tel Aviv Israel Hamas war Protests Hostages Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..