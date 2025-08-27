Thousands rally in Tel Aviv to press for Gaza hostage release

Thousands marched in Tel Aviv after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum declared a “National Day of Struggle.” At Hostages Square, former captive Sharon Aloni Cunio urged action, saying a deal existed and should be implemented without delay. Hamas abducted 251 people during the 7 October 2023 attack that killed about 1,200. Most were freed in earlier ceasefires, but 50 remain in Gaza, with officials believing around 20 are alive. Israel’s military offensive has killed 62,819, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says around half were women and children.