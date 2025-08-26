Church reduced to ashes as fires sweep through San Vicente in Spain

In Carballeda de Valdeorras, 3,000 hectares have already been destroyed. In San Vicente, a church was reduced to ashes, wiping out a central community landmark. Firefighters battled multiple blazes early Monday in León and Asturias, where shifting winds forced emergency crews to act quickly as flames neared Genestoso before controlled burns halted their advance. Authorities estimate more than 100,000 hectares have been lost in León alone, with damages reaching around €1 billion in what is Spain’s worst fire season on record.