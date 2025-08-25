More than 2,800 swimmers cross continents in Istanbul’s Bosphorus event

More than 2,800 athletes from 81 countries completed the 6.5-kilometre course, starting in Kanlıca on the Asian shore and finishing in Kuruçeşme on the European side. The race, organised by the Turkish Olympic Committee since 1989, is known for its challenging currents as well as its striking setting. In the men’s competition, Doğukan Ulaç secured first place with a time of 56 minutes 49 seconds. Su İnal won the women’s race, finishing in 58 minutes 54 seconds.