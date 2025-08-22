Berlin Zoo panda twins Leni and Lotti celebrate first birthday

The playful sisters were seen climbing around their enclosure and sampling the frozen treats, watched closely by visitors. Zoo district manager Norbert Zahmel said the pandas were also given a new climbing frame and “ice cream bombs”, adding it was fun to see their reaction. Born at less than 200 grams, the sisters now weigh around 21 kilograms each. Zahmel described Leni as quieter and gentler, while Lotti is more adventurous. Their mother Meng Meng was praised for her patience and affection.