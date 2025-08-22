Princess Kay of the Milky Way sculpted in butter for state fair tradition

The 20-year-old from Waverly was crowned the 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday, beginning her role as ambassador for the US state’s 1,800 dairy farm families. Dressed in a tiara and sash over her coat, she described the moment as “unreal”, recalling her mother’s time as a finalist in 1996. Kulzer told her that her mother’s carving had been made with the very same knife still used in the butter booth today. Each of the ten finalists will have their portraits sculpted live before fairgoers and later take their butter heads home.