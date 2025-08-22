Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Princess Kay of the Milky Way sculpted in butter for state fair tradition

The 20-year-old from Waverly was crowned the 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday, beginning her role as ambassador for the US state’s 1,800 dairy farm families. Dressed in a tiara and sash over her coat, she described the moment as “unreal”, recalling her mother’s time as a finalist in 1996. Kulzer told her that her mother’s carving had been made with the very same knife still used in the butter booth today. Each of the ten finalists will have their portraits sculpted live before fairgoers and later take their butter heads home.

More about
USA Sculpture Sculptor Tradition Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..