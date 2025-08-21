SAIL festival returns to Amsterdam with hundreds of historic ships

Some 800 ships, joined by thousands of smaller boats, sailed from IJmuiden along the North Sea Canal before entering the IJhaven harbour. Crowds lined the waterways to watch the procession, which included naval ships, heritage vessels, the Dutch Fleet and modern craft. The 5-day event opened with the three-masted clipper Stad Amsterdam, greeted by cannon fire, horns and orange smoke. SAIL is held every five years and last drew 2.3 million visitors in 2015; the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year coincides with Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary.