Aid agencies criticise Gaza airdrops as unsafe and ineffective

Aid agencies criticised the deliveries, arguing airdrops are unsafe in crowded areas and fail to reach those most in need, with many parcels falling into the sea or landing in restricted zones. The operation came shortly after Hamas announced it had accepted a ceasefire proposal from Arab mediators in the conflict that began with its 7 October 2023 attack. Israel has yet to respond and has outlined plans to reoccupy Gaza City and other populated areas, raising concerns of worsening famine and further humanitarian disaster.

