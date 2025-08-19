London Zoo animals step onto scales for annual weigh-in

Keepers recorded the weight and measurements of more than 400 animals, updating vital health data that is shared with conservationists worldwide. Each animal, ranging from penguins and lemurs to capybaras and Galapagos tortoises, is carefully logged into the global Zoological Information Management System. The weigh-in helps monitor growth, track pregnancies, and detect changes, providing information used not only at the zoo but also for conservation work in the wild.