Monument taken down in Poland under communist symbols law

The removal was authorised by the town authorities and supervised by the Institute of National Remembrance, which enforces legislation banning communist-era symbols. Polish law prohibits the display of monuments or symbols deemed to promote communism in public spaces. Ploty Mayor Szymon Klimko said the monument represented “the worst period of post-war Poland,” leaving no doubt about the decision to take it down. The statue was the last of its kind remaining in the town.