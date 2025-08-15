Welcome to Africanews

Over 200 dead as flash floods devastate India and Pakistan

In India-controlled Kashmir, at least 60 people died and 80 remain unaccounted for after a cloudburst struck Chositi village, sweeping away homes and suspending a major Hindu pilgrimage. In Pakistan, 164 people were killed, including 78 in Buner district, while a relief helicopter crashed in bad weather, killing all five on board. Rescuers evacuated around 1,600 stranded people from flood-hit mountainous districts in both countries. Officials warn that more heavy rain could worsen conditions in the already devastated Himalayan and northern regions.

India Kashmir Floods Heavy rains disaster

