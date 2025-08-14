Welcome to Africanews

Wildfires destroy thousands of hectares in Spain

In the town of San Ciprián de Viñas, people were forced to leave under a level 2 emergency declared by the regional government on Tuesday. Since early August, more than 10,000 people have been evacuated nationwide, and three fatalities have been reported, including a volunteer firefighter north of Madrid. Crews are also battling blazes in Asturias, working from the early hours in Cangas de Narcea. Authorities warn that hot, dry conditions will persist despite calmer winds aiding firefighting efforts.

Spain Fires in Spain Galicia Forest fires Wildfires Video

