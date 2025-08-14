Welcome to Africanews

Awa Odori festival in Japan continues with nightly so-odori performances

On Tuesday, the festival’s highlight, the “so-odori,” took place at one venue, featuring 1,700 dancers from 15 groups demonstrating coordinated skill, precision and flair. Women moved in elegant unison, while men delivered dynamic, rhythmic steps that drew applause from the crowd. Some spectators recorded the event, and others clapped along to the music. The Awa Odori festival continues until Friday, with the so-odori performance held nightly at 9:40 pm local time.

Japan Japanese (culture) Dance Festival performance

