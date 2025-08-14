Animals carried to safety as wildfires sweep Greece

In Greece’s third-largest city, firefighters battled to save homes and farmland while olive groves and pine forests burned. A farmer carried a sheep to safety on his motorbike through smoke-filled roads. Another man fled with goats ahead of advancing flames. Residents evacuated with pets and livestock as firefighting aircraft moved between blazes in Patras, Zakynthos and the western mainland. Resources were stretched across the region, with three deaths confirmed in Spain, Turkey and Albania, and thousands spending the night in emergency shelters.