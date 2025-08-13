Protesters urge strong action on plastic pollution at UN talks

The installation, depicting a turtle, dolphin and person about to swallow the waste, featured a red ‘emergency’ button urging participants to halt the “plastic flood.” Inside, NGOs, including Greenpeace, called for a robust agreement. Nigeria is among the countries attending, with Lagos generating around 2,500 tonnes of plastic waste daily despite a recent ban on single-use plastics. Officials and activists say weak enforcement and poor waste management leave much of it polluting waterways and beaches.