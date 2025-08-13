Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Protesters urge strong action on plastic pollution at UN talks

The installation, depicting a turtle, dolphin and person about to swallow the waste, featured a red ‘emergency’ button urging participants to halt the “plastic flood.” Inside, NGOs, including Greenpeace, called for a robust agreement. Nigeria is among the countries attending, with Lagos generating around 2,500 tonnes of plastic waste daily despite a recent ban on single-use plastics. Officials and activists say weak enforcement and poor waste management leave much of it polluting waterways and beaches.

More about
Switzerland plastic waste Pollution plastic Protests Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..