Peruvian Shamans call for calm in Amazon island dispute with Colombia

The ceremony, held atop San Cristobal Hill, was led by Marino de los Santos, who described the site as an Apu, or “mountain of power.” The 27-square-kilometre territory, home to about 3,000 people spread across more than 10 villages, is claimed by both nations. Colombian President Gustavo Petro accuses Peru of violating a 1934 treaty, while Lima insists the land was designated Peruvian in 1922. Peru says it will engage in talks but will not cede the land.