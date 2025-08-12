Deadly wildfire contained after raging near Madrid suburb

Regional authorities confirmed the victim was a man who sustained burns over 98% of his body and was taken to the hospital. The fire, which began at 19:45 local time on Monday, threatened new apartment complexes and forced the evacuation of Soto de Viñuelas and Fuente El Fresno. Despite strong winds hampering efforts, officials said the blaze was contained overnight amid extreme heat gripping Spain during Europe’s ongoing seasonal heatwave. 2025 is predicted to be the second or third warmest year on record, according to the UK-based Carbon Brief.