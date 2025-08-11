WATCH: Wildfires threaten villages in Portugal amid extreme heat

In Trancoso’s Freches village, more than 650 firefighters, 226 vehicles and six helicopters were sent to contain a blaze threatening four nearby villages. Local media reported 17 people, including six firefighters, were injured. Another fire in Covilhã’s Sobral de São Miguel, active since Sunday, has nearly 400 firefighters on site, while 86 more are battling flames in Távora and Pereiro. Authorities say much of mainland Portugal remains on high alert, with 12 districts under orange heat warnings and wildfire damage already triple last year’s levels.