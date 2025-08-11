Strong earthquake strikes Turkey’s Balıkesir province, killing one

The tremor, whose shockwaves were felt 200 kilometres away in Istanbul, caused more than a dozen buildings to collapse, along with two mosque minarets. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said most collapsed structures were derelict or unused, and that none of the injured were in serious condition. The quake triggered at least 250 aftershocks across several provinces, including İzmir, Kütahya and Manisa. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from damaged buildings.