At least 20 injured in Russian strike on southern Ukrainian city

The strike on the city destroyed two civilian infrastructure buildings, vehicles, and nearby houses, the local emergency service said in a statement on Telegram. A second guided bomb strike hit Zaporizhzhia, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the region’s military administration. In a separate strike, a clinic at Zaporizhzhia Medical University was shelled while about 100 people were inside. No casualties were reported, but the damage has forced a temporary halt to medical services.