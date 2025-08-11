Welcome to Africanews

At least 20 injured in Russian strike on southern Ukrainian city

The strike on the city destroyed two civilian infrastructure buildings, vehicles, and nearby houses, the local emergency service said in a statement on Telegram. A second guided bomb strike hit Zaporizhzhia, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the region’s military administration. In a separate strike, a clinic at Zaporizhzhia Medical University was shelled while about 100 people were inside. No casualties were reported, but the damage has forced a temporary halt to medical services.

