Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Nagasaki ceremony remembers Koreans killed in atomic bombing

Around 80 people stood before the stone monument, built in 2021 outside the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum, for a moment of silence at 11:02 a.m., the exact time the bomb was dropped on 9 August 1945. The attack killed more than 70,000 people, including many wartime Korean labourers and prisoners of war. The Korean Atomic Bomb Victims Association says over 50,000 Koreans died in both Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Survivors, campaigners and community leaders stressed the decades-long struggle to secure recognition and support for victims, calling the memorial a long-awaited dream fulfilled.

More about
Japan Nagasaki atomic bomb Nuclear weapons Memorial Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..