Shanghai launches China’s first fitness centre for dogs

Billed as China’s first dedicated canine gym, Gogogym has quickly attracted attention from pet owners eager to keep their animals active and healthy. The facility offers hydrotherapy, underwater treadmills, and guided exercises aimed at improving mobility and overall health. "These methods are much gentler on the body than land treadmills,” said pet therapist Lu Yilin. Dog owners say the gym helps with weight management and long-term joint care for ageing pets.