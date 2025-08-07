France’s largest wildfire in decades burns 16,000 hectares in south

Welcome to Africanews

The fire, which began on Tuesday amid weeks of heat and drought, tore through 15 communes in the Corbières massif, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others. It also destroyed at least 36 homes. Three people are still missing. Residents have been advised to stay indoors unless instructed to evacuate by the fire department. Those already evacuated spent the night in temporary shelters across 17 municipalities. A slight drop in temperatures and weaker winds overnight slowed the fire’s advance, but it remains uncontained. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

