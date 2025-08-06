One dead as France battles largest wildfire of this summer in Aude

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, is still advancing and has crossed 15 communes in the Corbières massif, where pine forests and low vegetation continue to burn. An elderly woman was found dead in her home in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse. Nine people have been injured, including one in a critical condition. Nearly 1,900 firefighters and 500 vehicles have been deployed, with the full national fleet of water bombers mobilised to contain the fires. Residents are urged to stay indoors unless ordered to evacuate.