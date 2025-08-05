Welcome to Africanews

Crowds gather around aid trucks in Gaza as food shortages persist

Residents in Khan Younis, facing a shortage of essential goods, described the scene as chaotic. Mohammed Qassas says he is forced to go to aid trucks to get whatever he can to feed his family. “If we fight, we get the food. If we don’t fight, we don’t get anything,” he said. Aid agencies say deliveries remain limited, with some trucks stripped of supplies before reaching warehouses. The United Nations has warned of worsening conditions, and international pressure has increased on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza. Experts this week said a “worst-case scenario of famine” was occurring.

More about
Gaza City The Gaza Strip Humanitarian crisis hunger Israel Hamas war Video

