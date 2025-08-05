Camel dairies signal change in Somalia’s livestock economy

At Beder Farm, camels are reared under monitored conditions, with veterinary support and controlled feeding used to increase milk yields. Some animals reportedly produce up to 10 litres per day, around double the yield of traditional herding practices. The site includes what is described as Somalia’s first facility dedicated to processing camel milk into yoghurt. The product is sold in local markets and is presented as a lower-lactose alternative to cow’s milk, with higher levels of certain nutrients, according to producers. Somalia is home to over 7 million camels, more than any other country on Earth, but industry estimates suggest that only a small share of their milk enters formal markets or reaches consumers in urban areas.