WATCH: Thousands march across Sydney Harbour Bridge in pro-Palestinian rally

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was among those who joined the demonstration. The bridge was closed to traffic for longer than expected after the group changed its route. The protest comes amid continued fighting in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 60,400 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, with women and children accounting for over half the deaths. The war began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

